International Development News
Development News Edition

Fadnavis should quit as Sena-led coalition has numbers: Shinde

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 12:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 12:09 IST
Fadnavis should quit as Sena-led coalition has numbers: Shinde

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should resign as the Uddhav Thackeray's party-led coalition has the support of "162 MLAs" to prove majority in the Maharashtra Assembly. He claimed that during the floor test, the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' of the Sena, NCP and Congress will have the support of "170 legislators".

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that a floor test for Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority in the Assembly be conducted on Wednesday. Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at a hush hush ceremony in Raj Bhavan early Saturday morning.

"The swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis was carried out keeping everybody in the dark. He should step down from his post. We have the majority of at least 162 MLAs. At the time of the floor test, we will have the support of 170," Shinde told reporters here. In view of the apex court's direction calling for a floor test on Wednesday, senior Shiv Sena leaders will on Tuesday meet the party's 56 MLAs, who are currently staying at a hotel here.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will address the meeting, a party leader said. Meanwhile, Sena spokeperson Sanjay Raut dubbed Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision of swearing-in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister at a hush hush ceremony on Saturday as "murder of democracy".

"The BJP came to power by producing fabricated documents of majority," Raut told reporters here. "I am confident that not a single MLA of the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' will defect during the floor test. We have shown the governor as well as President of India that we have the support of 162 MLAs," he said.

If the BJP has majority, it should prove it during the floor test, the Rajya Sabha member added. In a show of strength ahead of the Supreme Court's ruling on floor test in Maharashtra, the Sena-NCP-Congress combine on Monday paraded '162 MLAs' at a luxury hotel to demonstrate that it has numbers in the 288-member House, where the majority mark is 145.

The BJP and the Sena, which fought the last month's Assembly polls in an alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively. The Sena, however, broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post.

The NCP and Congress won 54 and 44 seats respectively. PTI ND GK GK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

President says all should abide by constitutional morality

President Ram Nath Kovind onTuesday said all three organs of the state, persons holdingconstitutional posts, members of civil society and citizensshould abide by constitutional moralityAddressing joint sitting of Parliament to markConstitut...

UP: Two nabbed for sending money made through fraud lotteries to Pakistani handlers

The Noida unit of the Anti-Terrorist Squad ATS has arrested two men, who were duping Indian citizens through fraud lotteries to allegedly send money to their Pakistani handlers. The accused have been identified as Jai Prakash Ruhela, a nati...

Billie Eilish is Billboard's 2019 Woman of the Year

Singer Billie Eilish will be honoured as Billboards 2019 Woman of the Year on December 12. According to The Hollywood Reporter, pop star Taylor Swift will also be honoured at Billboards event, receiving the inaugural Woman of the Decade awa...

Bru refugees seek subsistence allowance resumption as

Bru refugees lodged in relief camps in Tripura have urged the Centre to restart its subsistence allowances, days before the Tripura government puts an end to the free ration supply to the displaced people. The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019