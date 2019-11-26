International Development News
IUML lauds SC order on Maha floor test, says Fadnavis should resign Tuesday itself

  PTI
  • New Delhi
  26-11-2019
  • Created: 26-11-2019 12:38 IST
The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) welcomed the Supreme Court's order to hold a floor test in Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, and said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should tender his resignation on Tuesday itself.

"The good verdict on an important day like Constitution Day will uphold the Constitution and protect democracy," IUML chief K M Kader Mohideen told PTI.

He also said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should not wait for the floor test, and instead tender his resignation on Tuesday itself as he does not have the numbers to prove his majority.

