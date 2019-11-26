China's top diplomat strongly condemns U.S. lawmakers' Hong Kong legislation -Xinhua
China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi said China strongly condemns the U.S. legislation supporting protesters in Hong Kong, in an interview with the official Xinhua.
"China resolutely opposes and strongly condemns the bill, and has expressed our severe position to the American side," said Yang, according to the Xinhua report. He urged the United States to stop the bill from becoming law.
The U.S. House of Representatives sent the legislation to the White House last week after voting 417 to 1 for the "Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act" , which the Senate had passed unanimously the day before.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Hong Kong protesters shot by police as chaos erupts across city -Cable TV
UPDATE 2-Hong Kong police open fire, wounding protester, as chaos erupts
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pick up on U.S.-China trade deal hopes
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong protester shot by police as chaos erupts across city -media
UPDATE 3-'Pam, pam, pam': Hong Kong police open fire, wounding protester