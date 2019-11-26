International Development News
Development News Edition

Proof of pudding is in eating: Manmohan Singh's dig at PM hailing Constitution

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 12:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 12:55 IST
Proof of pudding is in eating: Manmohan Singh's dig at PM hailing Constitution

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh took a dig at his successor Narendra Modi on Tuesday for his remarks hailing the Constitution, saying "the proof of the pudding is in the eating" and the way the Centre has behaved in Maharashtra it is not certain that constitutional norms are safe.

Asked about Prime Minister Modi hailing the Constitution, Singh said, "Well I think the proof of the pudding is in the eating. The way the central government has behaved in Maharashtra, it is not certain that constitutional norms are safe in the hands of present establishment."

On the Supreme Court ordering that the floor test in Maharashtra assembly for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority in the House will be conducted on Wednesday, Singh said whatever is the decision of the court, it has to be respected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Satisfied with SC's decision for floor test in Maha Assembly: Shiv Sena leader Kirtikar

Shiv Sena leader Gajanan Chandrakant Kirtikar on Tuesday said that he is satisfied with the Supreme Courts verdict on the floor test in the Maharashtra assembly. Speaking to ANI, Kirtikar said, This decision is satisfying, it is Constitutio...

States need to raise infra spending to Rs 110 lakh cr over next decade: Crisil

States need to scale up investments to Rs 110 lakh crore over the next decade to achieve Indias massive infrastructure targets, rating agency Crisil said on Tuesday. States already account for 41 per cent of the overall infrastructure spend...

Swedish royal couple to visit Uttarakhand on Dec 5

King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen&#160;Silvia will begin their two-day visit to Uttarakhand on December 5. The Swedish royal couple will visit the Corbett National Park as well as the Ganga river besides attending the inauguration of...

UPDATE 2-Taiwan probes two executives for security law breaches over China meddling claims

Taiwan is investigating two executives at a Hong Kong-listed company on suspicion of violating the countrys National Security Act, prosecutors said on Tuesday, after they were named in a report about Chinese meddling.The company, China Inno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019