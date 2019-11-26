UP guv terms abrogation of Article 370 provisions in J-K historic

Terming abrogation of Article 370 provisions and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir historic, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday said the move was in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution. She was addressing a special joint sitting of both houses of state legislature to commemorate 70 years of adoption of the Constitution even as the Congress boycotted the proceedings alleging that the BJP was "killing" the Constitution.

"Abrogation of Article 370 provisions and Article 35 A in Jammu and Kashmir is historic and according to the pledge in Preamble of the Constitution. Now same laws will be applicable in the entire country. The dream of 'ek desh ek vidhan, ek nishan' (one country, one law and flag) has been fulfilled," the governor said. In August, Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh -- in accordance with the Centre's announcement revoking the state's special status under Article 370.

The SP, BSP and other parties were present during the governor's address. Patel who spoke on the aims and ideals of the Constitution, stressed on the important role of governments in achieving this goal.

She also referred to the successful holding of major events like 'Kumbh Mela' and 'Dev Deepavali' by the UP government and thanked the people of the state for their cooperation and also highlighted schemes like 'one district, one product' (ODOP). She also appreciated the government for making the state open defecation free (ODF).

Patel said on this day (November 26) in 1949, the Constitution was adopted, and also recalled Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar's contribution in it. Upset over political developments in Maharashtra, Congress leaders boycotted the Constitutional Day celebrations.

"While the BJP is lauding the Constitution inside the House, it is killing the same in Maharashtra. We stand by the Constitution but protest its misuse," Congress legislative party leader Aradhana Shukla Mona told PTI. The party members also protested inside the assembly premises before commencement of the session, carrying placards which read "Maharashtra mein lokrantra ki hatya" (murder of democracy in Maharashtra).

Samajwadi Party members also staged "Samvidhan Bachao" dharna in front of the statue of former prime minister Chowdhury Charan Singh. "The BJP is not following the Constitution and is working against it. The entire country is seeing its deeds. We are here to protest the BJP and protect the Constitution," SP MLC Rajpal Kashyap said.

During its special session, the legislature deliberated upon the Preamble besides the fundamental duties of citizens set out in Part IV-A of the Constitution.

