Meeting party MLAs tonight: Maha BJP leader Raosaheb Danve on proving majority

BJP leader Raosaheb Danve here on Tuesday said that his party respects the Supreme Court's decision and will have a meeting tonight with the party MLAs to prove majority in the state assembly. "I respect the Supreme Court's decision and we will surely prove the majority in the Assembly. The core group of BJP had a meeting in which we have decided that tonight at 9 pm, we will hold a meeting with supporting MLAs in the Garware club," Danve told media.

A floor test will be held in the Maharashtra Assembly before 5 pm on November 27, the Supreme Court ordered today, days after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the state's chief minister, nixing Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP's bid to form the government. The top court also ordered for the floor test to be telecast live.

A floor test is a constitutional mechanism under which a chief minister can be asked to prove majority in the state Assembly. A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ramana, passed the order on a joint petition filed by the three parties challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to swear in Fadnavis as Chief Minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy during the early hours of Saturday.

The oaths were administered at a time when deliberations among the three parties on government formation had reached the final stage. The urgent plea filed by the trio sought a direction to conduct an immediate floor test. During the course of proceedings yesterday, even though the Governor's office and all the parties agreed to a floor test, they had a scattered view on when it should be held. (ANI)

