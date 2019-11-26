International Development News
Development News Edition

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 16:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 16:08 IST
Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis quits

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said he is resigning after his government lost majority following Dy CM Ajit Pawar quitting his post. Ajit Pawar had supported BJP as leader of the 54- member NCP legislature party and with his resignation earlier in the day, the government has lost majority, he said.

"We don't have majority after Ajit Pawar's resignation as Dy CM," Fadnavis said. "I will be submitting my resignation to the governor after this media briefing," he said. Fadnavis says BJP will become the voice of the people as a responsible opposition. "We won't indulge in horse- trading," he added.

Asked if he thought Ajit Pawar extending support to the BJP was a strategy of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Fadnavis said, "Sharad Pawar will be able to comment on this issue". "Ajit Pawar told me he was quitting due to personal reasons," Fadnavis said.

Maharashtra Assembly poll mandate was more for BJP than Shiv Sena, Fadnavis said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

