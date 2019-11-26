Rajasthan: Congress elects chairpersons to 35 out of 49 urban local bodies

The ruling Congress has been successful in making its councillors as board chairperson in 35 out of 49 urban local bodies in Rajasthan. Polls for electing the board chairpersons to the 49 bodies were held on Tuesday.

Congress candidates won the chairperson's post in 35 bodies whereas BJP was able to form the board in 13 bodies. In Jaisalmer Municipal Corporation, Harivallabh Kalla was elected chairman as an independent, as per the State Election Commission.

The first phase of civic body elections in the state were held on November 16 for electing 2,105 ward councillors in three municipal corporations, 18 municipal councils and 28 municipalities. The result was announced on November 19.

The Congress had won in 965 wards followed by the BJP with 736 wards while BSP were victorious in 16 wards and three wards were won by CPI(M) besides 385 independent candidates. Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee President and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot expressed happiness over the party's success in making its councillors as board chairpersons in 35 urban local bodies.

He described it as a sign of people's blessings and their strong faith in the Congress party. Pilot said the result of recent assembly bypolls and urban local body elections held after the Congress formed government in the state last year has made it clear that people of the state are "completely" satisfied with the functioning of the government.

He said the Congress organisation in the state is working pro-actively taking welfare schemes of the government in the interest of the public.

