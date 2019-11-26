International Development News
Kar diya na clean bowled: Nawab Malik mocks Gadkari over 'anything can happen in cricket and politics' remark

Taking a potshot at Union Minister Nitin Gadkari over his remark that "anything can happen in cricket and politics", NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik on Tuesday said that Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has clean bowled the BJP over government formation in Maharashtra and reminded Gadkari that he had been the ICC chairman in past.

NCP leader Nawab Malik (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Taking a potshot at Union Minister Nitin Gadkari over his remark that "anything can happen in cricket and politics", NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik on Tuesday said that Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has clean bowled the BJP over government formation in Maharashtra and reminded Gadkari that he had been the ICC chairman in past. Taking to Twitter, Malik said, "BJP leader Nitin Gadkari was saying that anything can happen in cricket and politics anytime. Probably he forgot that Sharad Pawar had been ICC Chairman. Bowled out. (BJP neta Nitin Gadkari jee keh rahe the cricket aur rajneeti me kabhi bhi aur kuchh v ho sakta hai, shayad wo bhool gaye ki Sharad Pawar ICC ke adhyaksha reh chuke hai, kar diya na clean bowled)."

Malik's comments came after Fadnavis announced his resignation from the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister. Hours before Fadnavis, his deputy and NCP leader Ajit Pawar resigned from the post. "I had earlier said anything can happen in cricket and politics, now you can understand what I meant," Gadkari had said at 'Khasdar Mahotsav' cultural fest after Fadnavis and Ajit Pawat took the oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, respectively.

Fadnavis on Tuesday announced his resignation as Maharashtra's chief minister, hours after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the state assembly. In a sudden turn of event, both Fadnavis and Pawar were administered the oath on Saturday morning, nixing Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP's bid to form government in the state. (ANI)

