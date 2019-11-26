Highlights at 2100 hrs

Following are the top stories at 2100 hrs:

DEL131 LDALL MAHARASHTRA Fadnavis quits as CM ahead of SC-ordered floor test, Uddhav picked to be next CM

Mumbai/New Delhi: Devendra Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra chief minister on Tuesday ahead of the floor test shortly after rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar did a u-turn and quit as the BJP leader's deputy, in another dramatic twist to the month-long political drama that will see Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray head the new government.

BOM62 MH-GOVT-CLAIM-SWEARING IN

Swearing-in of Uddhav Thackeray-led govt on Dec 1 Mumbai: Key leaders of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will stake claim to form government in Maharashtra on Tuesday night, NCP leader Nawab Malik said.

LGD34 SC-KASHMIR

Need internet curbs as attempts made on social media to instigate people, J&K Adm tells SC New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir administration Tuesday justified imposition of internet curbs in the erstwhile state post abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and said attempts were made on social media to instigate people for 'Jihad' by separatists, terrorists and Pakistan's Army

BOM58 MH-PAWAR-PROFILE

'Chanakya' Sharad Pawar outwits BJP, becomes Maha man of match Mumbai: When Sharad Pawar addressed a rain-soaked rally in Maharashtra's Satara during campaigning for the October 21 Assembly polls, few thought that the 79-

year-old would be the driving force behind the new government.

BOM54 MH-ASSEMBLY-SESSION Maha governor convenes special session on Wednesday

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has called a special session of the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday where floor test will be conducted after pro-tem speaker administers oath to the 288 newly-elected members, an official said on Tuesday.

DEL126 MAHA-BJP-LD GAMBIT

Overnight coup to form govt proves to be failed gambit for BJP New Delhi: The overnight coup that installed Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra chief minister has turned out to be a failed BJP gambit to capture power, uniting its rivals in the wake and exposing it to the charge of abusing constitutional positions and joining hands with a tainted figure to form government.

DEL122 PM-AYODHYA

Ayodhya issue could have been resolved earlier but for vote bank politics of some parties: Modi New Delhi: The Ayodhya matter could have been resolved much before but political parties which were in power earlier did not show the will to settle it as they saw it as a "vote bank" issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday in an apparent swipe at the Congress.

DEL103 MEA-CONSTITUTION-LD JAISHANKAR

Terrorism remains single biggest threat to global peace: Jaishankar New Delhi: Terrorism remains the single biggest threat to international peace and security and all those who stand for democracy and human rights must unite against the menace, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

DEL121 ED-LD WATALI Terror funding: ED takes possession of Rs 6.20-crore assets of Kashmiri businessman

New Delhi The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken possession of assets worth Rs 6.20 crore in connection with a terror funding case against Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, the federal agency said on Tuesday.

CAL13 WB-MAMATA Those trying to destroy Constitution will never succeed, Mamata on Maharashtra

Kolkata: Accusing the BJP of violating the principles of the Constitution to form a "government at midnight in Maharashtra", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the Supreme Court verdict and Devendra Fadnavis' resignation have shown that the Constitution cannot be subverted.

DEL129 LS-DL-COLONIES-3RDLD BILL Bill on regularisation of Delhi's unauthorised colonies in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: A Bill which seeks to provide a legal framework to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

LEGAL

LGB5 GJ-HC-NITHYANANDA Nithyananda ashram: Trace missing sisters, Guj HC tells cops

Ahmedabad: Gujarat High Court on Tuesday, in response to a habeas corpus filed by the father of two women missing from the Ahmedabad ashram of self-styled godman Nithyananda, directed police to use all available mechanism to trace the duo.

LGD30 SC-CHIDAMBARAM

ED opposes Chidambaram's bail plea in SC in INX Media money laundering case New Delhi: The ED Tuesday opposed in the Supreme Court the bail plea of Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case claiming that he used the "influential office" of finance minister for "personal gains" and laundered proceeds of crime to conceal "tainted money".

FOREIGN

FGN44 US-TRUMP-2NDLD DOG

Dog that helped kill Baghdadi honoured by President Trump Washington: US President Donald Trump has honoured and lavished praise on Conan, the specially trained military service dog who helped American commandoes in the raid that led to the death of ISIS chief Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi. By Lalit K Jha

FGN46 PAK-BAJWA-NOTIFICATION

Pak govt takes back notification extending Army chief's services Islamabad: After the Supreme Court snub, Pakistan government on Tuesday took back the notification to extend the services of Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. By Sajjad Hussain

DPB DPB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)