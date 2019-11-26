International Development News
Kejriwal releases mobile number for people to join AAP's poll campaign

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 26-11-2019 21:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 21:25 IST
Kejriwal releases mobile number for people to join AAP's poll campaign

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday released a mobile number -- 9509997997 -- on which people can give missed calls to associate themselves with the AAP's campaign for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Kejriwal also launched the campaign website www.KejriwalPhirSe.in.

He said, "Kejriwal Phir Se campaign does not refer to me, it means 24 hours electricity again, fabulous government schools again, free travel for women again, Farishtey scheme again, free medicines and mohalla clinics again, free pilgrimage for senior citizens again." "It means respect for the elderly again, control of dengue and pollution again. It means the bandwagon of development in Delhi should not be stopped, it has to be taken forward and accelerated," said Kejriwal.

At an event held here to celebrate the seventh foundation day of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Kejriwal said that in the last seven years, his party has changed the narrative of politics in Delhi. As a result, the BJP is not able to do "Hindu-Muslim" politics in the national capital but is forced to talk on issues of electricity and education, he said.

"In these seven years, we proved that corruption-free govt can be run. We were accused of working just for poor, we were not in pockets of Ambani and Adani. We showed that elections can be fought with honesty," he told his volunteers. Addressing volunteers, Kejriwal said, "Voting again for AAP does not mean you are voting just for Kejriwal, you are voting for 24-hour electricity, you are voting for good condition of government schools, you are voting for free bus ride for women."

"It is an election of each and every parent whose children studied in government school, for every women who availed the facility of free travel for women and of those who wanted to change politics of this country," he said amid slogans of "I love Kejriwal" and "Delhi Bole Dil Se Kejriwal Phir Se" Launching the mobile number, Kejriwal said, "Through this, the people are saying they can connect with the party and opt to volunteer for us."

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said volunteers should not get over-confident and continue working tirelessly to ensure that the AAP wins. Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, "AAP is a ray of hope in these times."

"We are not a jumla party but a party that does work," he said, in apparent swipe at the BJP. Senior party leader Gopal Rai said in the upcoming elections, AAP volunteers must ensure that even the security deposits of the BJP candidates get forfeited.

Assembly elections in Delhi are due early next year. The party claimed that within an hour of the launch of this number, 5,000 missed calls were received.

"Five thousand new people joined the party as volunteers within an hour," the party said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

