International Development News
Development News Edition

A comma has been put in 'Chanakya neeti' in Maharashtra: Manish Tewari

A comma has been put in "Chanakya neeti" in Maharashtra, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Tuesday said after Devendra Fadnavis resigned from the post of state Chief Minister ahead of the floor test, admitting that the BJP does not have the numbers to prove the majority.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 21:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 21:38 IST
A comma has been put in 'Chanakya neeti' in Maharashtra: Manish Tewari
Congress leader Manish Tiwari addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A comma has been put in "Chanakya neeti" in Maharashtra, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Tuesday said after Devendra Fadnavis resigned from the post of state Chief Minister ahead of the floor test, admitting that the BJP does not have the numbers to prove the majority. The Congress leader also accused the BJP of trying to topple the governments run by Opposition parties in the country have been made in the last five years.

"The way in the last five years, one after the other Opposition governments were toppled or attempts were made to topple them through conspiracy in unconstitutional manners, using government machinery, money and power....and it was tried to pass them off as some "Chanakya Neeti" was being put to action, unfortunately in which some friends from media are also responsible....today a comma has been put over that in Maharashtra," he said while addressing a press conference here. The Congress leader stressed that the "way constitution was mutilated last Saturday, will be recorded in black letters in India's constitutional history."

Tewari further said the events of Saturday night are so "shameful" that no matter how much you criticise, it will be less. "Maharashtra's illegally made Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister resigned today. We hope that Governor will rise above the party politics...will remove the mask of BJP and RSS, will fulfil the responsibilities of Governor and invite 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' to form the government immediately," he said.

"The serious thing is and we hope that SC will get to bottom of it...is when did the Governor get the letter from BJP and its ally? When did Governor take that into cognizance? What was the time when Governor sent his recommendation for removal of President's rule from the state? Which officer took that recommendation into cognizance and sent that to Home Minister. What was the time when Home Minister sent it to Prime Minister and the rule 12A which was used ...has that been made so that you can misuse the law early morning and form the government illegally. Even more serious is what was the time when that recommendation was sent to President," Tiwari asked. "So, the moral high ground that they are trying to take today...that we did not indulge in horse-trading...if you did not have to indulge in horse-trading...why form the government in midnight. The arrogance of BJP and NDA government...and it thinks that laws, constitution, rituals can be thrown out of the window for the sake of power...a brake has been applied to it," he said.

Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced his resignation as Maharashtra's chief minister, hours after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the state assembly. Earlier in the day, his deputy, NCP's Ajit Pawar resigned from the post, just three days after he was sworn in. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis star Murray reveals emotional impact of Dunblane Massacre

London, Nov 26 AFP Former world tennis number one Andy Murray reveals for the first time in a new documentary that he suffered from breathing problems and anxiety following the Dunblane School massacre. The 32-year-old and his older brothe...

Incidents of bribery in India reduced by 10 pc since last year: Survey

Incidents of bribery in the country have reduced by 10 per cent since last year, according to a survey carried out in 20 states. People in Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, West Bengal, Kerala, Goa and Odisha reported low instances of corruption, wh...

CDEL elevates Venu Madhav as Group Head- Strategy and M&A

Debt-ridden Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday said Venu Madhav has been elevated as the Group Head - Strategy and MA to handle strategic investment decisions. Madhav has resigned from the directorship of Coffee Day Global Ltd, the compa...

UPDATE 2-U.S.-China trade deal close, White House says, after negotiators speak by phone

The United States and China are close to agreement on the first phase of a trade deal, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Tuesday, after top negotiators from the two countries spoke by telephone and agreed to keep working on remai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019