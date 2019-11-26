BJP will function as strong opposition: Shelar

The BJP said on Tuesday that it would function as a strong opposition in the Assembly. A meeting of party MLAs and senior leaders was held here in the evening.

Speaking to reporters later, BJP leader Ashish Shelar said, "In the meeting, the party decided to function as a strong opposition in the assembly. We wish good luck to the parties which are forming government. "The BJP will try to protect the interest of common man," Shelar added.

