International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP manifesto in J'khand promises job for every BPL family

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 12:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 12:26 IST
BJP manifesto in J'khand promises job for every BPL family

Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday released the party's manifesto for Jharkhand elections, promising job for at least one member of every below-poverty-line (BPL) family in the state, if re-elected to power. The saffron party also pledged to provide financial assistance to high school students hailing from backward and poor families.

Every student of Classes 9 and 10 will receive Rs 2,200 and that of Classes 11 and 12 Rs 7,500 as scholarships, Prasad said, releasing the manifesto here. The party resolved to create job opportunities for local youth, if it forms government in the state again.

It assured a loan of up to Rs 5 lakh for tribal women running self-help groups. Assembly polls will be held in Jharkhand in five phases, beginning November 30 PTI PVR RMS RMS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MP questions law and order situation in WB following attack on party leader

Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP MP Saumitra Khan on Wednesday said that there is no legal system in West Bengal under the leadership of Banerjee. Political debates do take place in every country and state ...

Article 370: SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging curbs in J-K

The Supreme Court reserved on Wednesday its verdict on a batch of pleas including that of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad challenging the restriction imposed in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of provision...

Nepal: Explosion near parking area at Kaski; No Casualties reported

An Explosion occurred today in the parking area near the venue of a public meeting of Nepal Communist Party at Kaski.There have been no casualties as per sources.Further details awaited....

Pakistan's retired army general appointed as CPEC Authority chairperson

Pakistan government has appointed Lt-Gen retd Asim Saleem Bajwa as the first chairman of the newly-established China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority with an aim to ensure timely completion of the multi-billion dollar projects. The CPEC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019