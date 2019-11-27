Cong moves petition in UP Assembly seeking disqualification of its Rae Bareli MLA

The Congress has moved a petition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, seeking disqualification of its Rae Bareli MLA, Aditi Singh. The petition seeking Singh's disqualification under Schedule 10 was submitted to speaker Hriday Narain Dixit on Tuesday, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Aradhana Misra said.

Aditi Singh was served a show-cause notice after she defied the party whip and attended the special session of the Vidhan Sabha on October 2 but she did not give a reply, Misra said. She was sent a reminder seeking her reply but to no avail, the CLP leader added.

On Sunday, the Congress expelled 10 senior leaders for opposing the decision of the leadership at a public forum and tarnishing the party's image.

