MoS Sanjay Dhotre expresses best wishes for Uddhav Thackeray

Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State (MoS) for Human Resources Development (HRD) on Wednesday expressed best wishes for Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray who is going to take oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister tomorrow.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 14:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 14:00 IST
Minister of State (MoS), Sanjay Dhotre speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State (MoS) for Human Resources Development (HRD) on Wednesday expressed best wishes for Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray who is going to take oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister tomorrow. "A government of Shiv Sena-NCP and Congress is set to be formed. My best wishes are with them. Uddhav Ji is becoming the chief minister. All our best wishes are with him as well," Dhotre told ANI.

On being asked about Ajit Pawar, he said, "No one knew that Ajit Pawar was the only person allied with the BJP from NCP and rest of the NCP leaders were on the other side." "Sharad Pawar is a senior leader and everything will be done according to what he says, and the NCP did exactly that," he added.

Yesterday, Devendra Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister merely three days after he took oath in a controversial turn of events. Later, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim to form the government in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena announced that Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the Chief Minister of the state on November 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

