International Development News
Development News Edition

Karna by-polls: Sonia's decision should be watched out for,

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 17:04 IST
Karna by-polls: Sonia's decision should be watched out for,

Congress President Sonia Gandhi's decision should be watched out for, JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda said on Wednesday, in a cryptic remark made in the context of December 5 by-polls in the state. ".. what happens after election results, the supreme leader is Sonia Gandhi, what she will decide every body has to accept it in the Congress. We (JDS) don't have any supreme leader. We have to see what happens after election result is out," Gowda said.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said, if the coalition government had continued such a situation would not have existed. To a question about the differences between Congress and JD(S) after the collapse of the coalition government, he said, "Do you expect us (Congress-JDS) to become one, immediately after the collapse (of the government)?" The ruling BJP needs to win at least six seats in the bypolls to 15 constituencies in the state to remain in a majority in the 224-member assembly, which would still have two vacant seats-- Maski and R R Nagar.

JD(S) leaders, who have indicated that they don't want mid-term polls, have already stated that a call would be taken on the party's role, in case the ruling BJP loses majority, only after the results on December nine. Interestingly, Gowda's son H D Kumaraswamy and Congress leader Siddaramaiah's recent statements that main objective of their parties in the bypolls was to defeat defectors, who are now BJP candidates, had led to speculations about possible coming together of former alliance partners if the situation arises.

State Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Wednesday alleged the Congress and JD(S), who had been fighting each other until recently, have come to an "internal understanding," fearing defeat in the bypolls. "They (Congress-JDS) have prepared a sketch to pull down this government, but people of the state are with BJP and we will win in all 15 seats," he said.

Congress and JD(S), who had run a coalition government for 14 months and had contested Lok Sabha polls in alliance, have parted ways ever since the collapse of the Kumaraswamy ministry in July following the rebellion by 17 MLAs, and are contesting the bypolls independently. However, in what was being perceived as JD(S)' softening of stand on the BJP, Gowda--not wanting mid-term polls in Karnataka--had earlier said he wants the Yediyurappa-led government to complete its term as it would give him time to build his party.

His son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy too had said JD(S) would not try to dislodge the ruling BJP government. Among the 15 constituencies going to bypolls, 12 were held by Congress and three by JD(S), whose coalition government collapsed due to rebellion by the disqualified MLAs.

With winning majority seats crucial for the government's survival, BJP has fielded 13 of the 16 disqualified legislators who joined the party as its candidates from their respective constituencies..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

China says developed countries lack 'political will' on climate goals

Beijing, Nov 27 AFP Beijing on Wednesday accused developed countries including the US of doing too little to curb global warming, ahead of a UN summit discussing controversial issues including climate compensation. China is the worlds secon...

Human beings responsible for climate change, need to change mindset: Suresh Prabhu

Human beings are responsible for climate change and need to change mindset to protect the environment, former Union minister and BJP MP Suresh Prabhu said on Wednesday while inaugurating a four-day film festival to spread awareness about po...

India successfully thwarted Pak's attempts to paint alarmist situation after J-K move: Jaishankar

India has successfully thwarted Pakistans attempts to present an alarmist situation in the region in the wake of reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday. He said Pakistan repeatedly reso...

Timeline for Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update for Realme devices

Oppo recently launched the latest version of its ColorOS operating system in India. Earlier this week, its former sub-brand Realme also announced that its own customized UI based on ColorOS 7 and Android 10 will soon be released for Realme ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019