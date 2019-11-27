Delhi govt to aggressively promote mediation to ensure instant justice in disputes: Kejriwal

The Delhi government will aggressively promote the process of mediation to ensure instant justice in disputes, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering on the 10th anniversary of Delhi Dispute Resolution Society (DDRS), Kejriwal said, "As we have made 'mohalla clinic' a model, we will also make mediation a model."

The chief minister said out of 74,000 cases, the DDRS has so far solved 33,000 cases.

