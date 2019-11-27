Aaditya Thackeray meets Sonia and Manmohan, invites them for Uddhav's swearing-in

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday night separately met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh and invited them for Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as Maharashtra Chief Minister. Aaditya Thackeray had a brief meeting with Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence here. The Congress tweeted a photo of the two leaders from its official Twitter handle.

He invited Gandhi for Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in that will take place at 6:40 pm at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai on Thursday. From Gandhi's residence, Aaditya Thackeray reached Singh's residence and invited the former prime minister for the swearing-in ceremony of his father.

He told reporters that he met the two senior Congress leaders and sought their blessings.

