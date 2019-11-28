UK PM Johnson on course to win majority of 68 - YouGov model
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on course to win a majority of 68 in parliament at the Dec. 12 election, according to a model from pollsters YouGov.
Johnson's Conservative Party could win 359 seats out of 650, up from 317 in the 2017 general election, according to the YouGov results published by the Times of London newspaper.
The opposition Labour Party looks on track to secure 211 seats, down from 262, The Times said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Labour Party
- Conservative Party
- YouGov
- The Times
ALSO READ
Chinese takeover marks new chapter in history of British Steel
British PM Johnson, on campaign trail, to pledge swift resolution on Brexit
European steel leaders seek scrutiny of Chinese British Steel bid
ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL-A storm in the British prime minister's teacup
UK General Election: Labour Party’s diaspora group slams lack of Indian-origin candidates