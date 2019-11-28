International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP getting paid back for its arrogance: Mamata

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 12:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 12:36 IST
BJP getting paid back for its arrogance: Mamata

Dedicating the party's victory in the Kaliaganj assembly seat by-poll to the people of West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the BJP is getting paid back for its "arrogance" and for "insulting" the people of the state. Tapan Deb Sinha of the TMC won the Kaliaganj seat by defeating his nearest rival Kamal Chandra Sarkar of the BJP by 2,304 votes, EC officials said.

The TMC is also leading in two other assembly segements, Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur, by 15,000 and 28,000 votes respectively. "We dedicate this victory to the people of Bengal. The BJP is getting paid back for its arrogance of power and for insulting the people of Bengal," she told a TV channel.

The CPI(M) and the Congress, instead of trying to strenghten themselves, are helping the BJP in West Bengal, Banerjee said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Karan Johar celebrates 16 years of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'

As Kal Ho Naa Ho clocked 16 years, director Karan Johar shared his love for the movie, which is close to his heart. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan, the film was written by Karan Johar, who co-produced it with his fa...

Kiran Bedi lauds UP Police for ensuring peace in wake of Ayodhya verdict

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday appreciated the Uttar Pradesh Police for ensuring peace in the state following the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case. Speaking on the sidelines of the two-day All India Police Sc...

UPDATE 1-UK house prices rise by most in 7 months - Nationwide

British house prices rose more than expected in November, according to figures from mortgage lender Nationwide, suggesting next months national election was not putting further pressure on the market which remains sluggish.House prices rose...

16.34 cr rural households have access to toilets: govt to LS

Over 16.34 crore rural households in the country have access to toilets and highest of them are in Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Shekhawat said out of the over 16.34 crore rural house...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019