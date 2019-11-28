African leaders must step up efforts to boost political stability

President Cyril Ramaphosa says leaders on the continent must step up efforts to strengthen political stability and drive development to meet the needs of its people.

"One of the foremost aspirations of the African Union's Agenda 2063 is of a continent that is stable and at peace with itself," the President said.

He was addressing the closing ceremony of the Multistakeholder National Dialogue Plenary II in his capacity as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) facilitator to Lesotho.

The Multistakeholder National Dialogue Plenary II, which took place from 25 to 27 November 2019, was an important milestone in the reforms process of the Kingdom of Lesotho.

"This Second Multi-Stakeholder National Dialogue Plenary has been a critical milestone in forging a political consensus on the multi-sectoral national reforms and reconciliation in the Kingdom of Lesotho. The Plenary has afforded all Basotho an opportunity to engage and reach consensus on all identified areas of reform," President Ramaphosa said.

These include constitutional, parliamentary, judicial, security and public sector reforms as well as reforms in the media and economic sectors.

"The choice of the seven thematic areas for reforms ably captures the significant interplay between the political, social and economic factors that impact on stability. The success of this Multi-Stakeholder National Dialogue Plenary further demonstrates the commitment of the people of Lesotho to building a prosperous, peaceful and united country," the President said.

He said now is the time for both the National Reforms Authority and Parliament to realise the aspirations that have been eloquently articulated throughout this National Dialogue Process.

"You should be reassured of my firm support, and of my commitment to accompany you in your quest to finding a lasting solution to your challenges," President Ramaphosa said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)