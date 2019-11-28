Azeri ruling party takes step towards dissolving parliament - local media

The Azeri ruling Yeni Azerbaijan party has decided to initiate the dissolution of parliament, an independent Haqqin.az internet portal reported on Thursday.

"This decision is explained by the fact that the current composition of the Milli Mejlis (parliament) does not comply with the policies pursued by the head of state," Haqqin.az quoted the ruling party officials.

Yeni Azerbaijan held the party meeting on Thursday and planned to address the ex-Soviet country's President Ilham Aliyev to call an early parliamentary election.

