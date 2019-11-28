International Development News
Everyone should witness the historic day: Eknath Shinde on Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in

Everyone should witness the historic day: Eknath Shinde on Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in
Eknath Shinde speaking to ANI on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony as Maharashtra Chief Minister later in the day, Senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that everyone should witness the historic day in the state. Speaking to ANI, Shinde said: "We have invited all the big leaders from the Centre and State governments, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

He further stated that Shiv Sena MLA Aditya Thackeray personally went to invite the Congress President Sonia Gandhi. "We have also invited former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. Everyone should witness the historic day," he said.

Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress' 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', will take oath as the Chief Minister on Thursday at Shivaji Park at 6.40 pm. On Tuesday, Thackeray was unanimously elected as the leader of the tri-party alliance, after Devendra Fadnavis had submitted his resignation as Chief Minister to the Governor on Tuesday as "the BJP fell short of the required number of MLAs to win the scheduled floor test". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

