International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP retains Pithoragarh seat in U'khand 

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 15:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 15:44 IST
BJP retains Pithoragarh seat in U'khand 

The BJP on Thursday retained the Pithoragarh assembly seat in Uttarakhand, defeating its nearest rival Congress by more than 3,000 votes. Chandra Pant of the BJP polled 26,086 votes and Congress' Anju Lunthi 22,819 votes, Pithoragarh District Magistrate cum returning officer V K Jogdande said.

The bypoll to the seat was necessitated after the death of BJP MLA Prakash Pant in June, following which the party fielded his wife Chandra Pant. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the victory was expected.

"The seat was ours and we are happy to retain it. The margin is big. We thank people of the constituency for reposing their faith in us once again," Rawat said. PTI ALM

DPB

DPB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

'New lab grown bacteria consume carbon dioxide'

Researchers have engineered a new bacterial strain that consumes carbon dioxide for energy instead of complex organic compounds, an advance that may lead to future projects to lower atmospheric levels of the greenhouse gas using microbes. T...

China, Pakistan to hold joint naval drills in Arabian Sea next year

Navies of China and Pakistan will hold joint maritime exercises in the northern Arabian Sea next year to enhance their all-weather strategic partnership, the Chinese military announced on Thursday. Based on the annual exchange programme of ...

Reliance Industries crosses Rs 10 lakh crore market cap; What experts say?

HIGHLIGHTSAt market closing on Thursday, Reliance Industries market capitalization m-cap zoomed to Rs 10,01,555.42 crore on BSE.Reliance Industries RIL hit the Rs 9 lakh crore m-cap level in October this year.TCS is the countrys second most...

TMC candidate Bimalendu Sinha Roy wins by-election to Karimpur

TMC candidate Bimalendu Sinha Roy wins by-election to KarimpurAssembly by defeating his nearest BJP rival by a margin of24,073 votes EC official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019