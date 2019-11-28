Maharashtra: Maha Vikas Aghadi to have two coordination committees

Maha Vikas Aghadi, the alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, has stated in their Common Minimum Programme (CMP) that the alliance government led by Uddhav Thackeray will have two coordination committees. "There will be two coordination committees -- one for coordination within the state Cabinet and the other for coordination among the alliance partners," reads the CMP of the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'.

For the promotion of tourism, arts and culture in the state, the CMP states: "In view of the social importance of traditional tourist destinations in the state, special facilities will be developed for the growth of tourism." The alliance government will further increase the facilities for senior citizens.

With regard to weaker sections of the society, the CMP promises "to solve the pending questions of Scheduled Castes and Tribes, Dhangar, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Balutadars, etc., so as not to deprive the common people of basic necessities of food, clothing, shelter, education, health and employment as enshrined in the Indian Constitution." "The government shall adopt various schemes to eliminate the social, educational and economic backwardness of the minority community and implement constitutional safeguards for its security welfare in letter and spirit," adds the CMP. (ANI)

