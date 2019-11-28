International Development News
Development News Edition

West Bengal: TMC clean sweeps by-polls, wins all 3 Assembly seats

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday won all three Assembly seats in West Bengal, where the by-poll had been held on November 25.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 18:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 18:10 IST
West Bengal: TMC clean sweeps by-polls, wins all 3 Assembly seats
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday won all three Assembly seats in West Bengal, where the by-poll had been held on November 25. The seats where the by-poll took place were Kaliaganj, Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur.

Bimalendu Sinha Roy of TMC defeated Jay Prakash Majumdar of the BJP by a margin of more than 23,000 votes on Karimpur seat, while Pradip Sarkar beat BJP's Prem Chandra Jha by close to 20,000 votes on Kharagpur Sadar seat. Tapan Deb Singha of the TMC won from Kaliaganj (SC) seat by beating Kamal Chandra Sarkar of the BJP by a margin of close to 2,000 votes.

However, the BJP was able to win from Pithoragarh Assembly seat in Uttarakhand where its candidate Chandra Pant beat Congress' Anju Lunthi by a margin of more than 3,000 votes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-East Libyan warplanes attack Chadian forces near southwest oilfields - LNA official

East Libya-based forces said their warplanes had attacked targets near oilfields in the southwest of the country on Thursday after fighting in the area briefly shut one field.Mi-35 attack helicopters had struck at Chadian forces preparing t...

PM congratulates Uddhav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on taking oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister.Congratulations to Uddhav Thackeray Ji on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. I am confident he will work...

Manipur to become malaria-free 9 yrs ahead of national target:

Manipur Governor Dr Najma Heptulla on Thursday expressed optimism that the state will be the first to achieve the zero malaria status in the country by 2021, nine years ahead of the national target of eliminating the tropical disease by 203...

PM Modi congratulates Uddhav Thackeray on taking oath as Maharashtra CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Uddhav Thackeray on taking oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said Congratulations to Uddhav Thackeray Ji on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. I am ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019