Country facing unprecedented threats from BJP: Sonia to Uddhav

  Mumbai
  Updated: 28-11-2019 18:49 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said in a congratulatory letter to Uddhav Thackeray, who would be taking oath as the new chief minister of Maharashtra, that the country is facing "unprecedented threats" from the BJP. Thackeray would be heading an unlikely alliance of the Sena, the NCP and the Congress.

The Shiv Sena broke up its three-decade alliance with the BJP over sharing of chief minister's post after contesting the assembly elections together. "Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress have come together under quite extraordinary circumstances at a time when the country faces unprecedented threats from the BJP," Gandhi's letter said.

"I wish you all the very best as you embark on a new innings in your life," she added. In a separate letter to state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat, Gandhi expressed confidence that the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena combine will provide a stable and responsive government.

Shiv Sena youth wing chief Aaditya Thackeray had met Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Wednesday to invite her for the swearing-in ceremony, but Gandhi, apparently, would not be attending the event..

