International Development News
Development News Edition

Macron urges 'greater involvement' by NATO allies in Sahel anti-jihadist fight

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 19:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 19:09 IST
Macron urges 'greater involvement' by NATO allies in Sahel anti-jihadist fight

Paris, Nov 28 (AFP) President Emmanuel Macron called Thursday for France's allies to get more involved in the French-led fight against jihadist groups in the Sahel region of West Africa. At a press conference in Paris with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, Macron said "greater involvement" by NATO allies would be "wholly beneficial" and said the subject should be on the table at the NATO summit near London next week.

"I want a discussion between allies on a concrete commitment to the fight against terrorism in the Sahel and the Middle East," he said. Macron also said France would begin a review of its Barkhane intervention in the Sahel following the death of 13 soldiers in Mali this week, with "all options on the table".

"Yesterday I held a first meeting, and I have asked the government and our armies to undertake a deep review in the coming weeks to examine the modalities of our intervention," he said. "In this context, and in light of the decisions that France will take, a bigger engagement by its allies is obviously something that would be quite positive," he said.

Although Britain has provided helicopters and security personnel to help France's 4,500-member Barkhane force in Western Africa, and the US provides intelligence support, France has so far failed to persuade other allies to make a significant contribution. "In the Sahel, France is involved and acting on behalf of everyone," Macron said.

"If some people want to see an example of what they term 'cost-sharing,' they can come Monday to the ceremony France is organising" for the 13 soldiers killed in a midair helicopter collision while fighting insurgents in Mali, he said. "There they will see the cost." (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Industrial Relations Code Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

Amid vehement opposition by the Congress and other parties, Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Thursday introduced the Industrial Relations Code Bill 2019 in the Lok Sabha. Congress and other Opposition parties were protesting against...

Nath, Stalin, Raj Thackeray present as Uddhav sworn in as CM

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, DMK leader M K Stalin and MNS chief Raj Thackeray were among those who attended Uddhav Thackerays swearing-in as Maharashtra chief minister on Thursday evening. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who re...

WRAPUP 7-China warns U.S. over Hong Kong law as thousands stage 'Thanksgiving' rally

China warned the United States on Thursday that it would take firm counter measures in response to U.S. legislation backing anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, and said attempts to interfere in the Chinese-ruled city were doomed to fai...

Iraq PM sacks new commander after 22 killed in crackdown: state TV

Baghdad, Nov 28 AFP Iraqs Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi on Thursday sacked the military commander he had dispatched earlier in the day to restore order to a protest-hit southern city after a crackdown there killed 22 protesters.Abdel Mahd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019