PM Modi gave 'real freedom' to people of J-K: JKBJMM

Jammu and Kashmir Bhartiya Janata Mahila Morcha (JKBJMM) on Thursday said that it was only Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave "real freedom" to the people of J and K from decades-long discrimination and under development. Addressing a function here, JKBJMM president Rajni Sethi said abrogation of Article 370 provisions will bring "prosperity" and a "new dawn" of development in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh while the abolition of Triple Talaq will ensure dignity and equality to Muslim women.

"It was only Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave real freedom to people of J and K from decades-long discrimination and under development," she said. "The Modi government took a decision on Triple Talaq without thinking of vote bank and appeasement," Sethi said.

She alleged that the people of J and K and Ladakh were "betrayed" and "deprived" of development in the name of Article 370 by "those who ruled the state for the past seven decades". "But now by the abrogation of Article 370, PM Modi has put an end to this injustice," Sethi added.

"Peace, prosperity and welfare of J and K is the top most priority for the PM," she said. Hundreds of women and corporators joined the BJP at the function.

