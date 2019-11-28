International Development News
Development News Edition

PM congratulates Uddhav

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 19:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 19:43 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on taking oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

"Congratulations to Uddhav Thackeray Ji on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. I am confident he will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra," he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

