PM congratulates Uddhav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on taking oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

"Congratulations to Uddhav Thackeray Ji on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. I am confident he will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra," he tweeted.

