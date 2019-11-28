International Development News
Development News Edition

AAP govt misleading people for political gains, didn't demand onion supply from Centre: BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 19:56 IST
AAP govt misleading people for political gains, didn't demand onion supply from Centre: BJP

The Delhi BJP unit accused the Arvind Kejriwal government on Thursday of not making any demand for supply of onion from the Centre, and claimed that the ruling AAP was trying to politically exploit the high prices of the kitchen staple in the upcoming Assembly polls. The AAP government cancelled an order of four truckloads of daily onion supply in the first week of October, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta tweeted in hindi and attached with it a purported letter of Delhi State Civil Supply Cooperation Limited in support of his claim.

With soaring onion prices leaving people in tears and the Delhi Assembly polls just round the corner, the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP were indulged in an ever-intensifying blamegame. The AAP government's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain wrote a letter to Union Consumer Affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan alleging that the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) has stopped supply of onions to Delhi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too on Wednesday accused the central government of stopping the supply of onions at controlled price to Delhi. Claiming that Centre provided onion to the Delhi government from its stock of 56000 metric tonnes at the rate of Rs 15.90 per kg, Gupta said, "However, with eye on the Assembly polls, Chief Minister Kejriwal and his party spent crores of rupees on advertisements telling people that they will provide them onion at subsidised rates."

"However, they cancelled the order for onion supply on October 4," he claimed. Party MP and former Delhi BJP president Vijay Goel accused Kejriwal of "misleading" people.

"As always, Kejriwal is again misleading the people of Delhi by claiming that that the Centre has stopped the supply of onions. The truth is that Delhi government itself had written a letter to NAFED stating that it does not require onion supply anymore. Even now, Delhi government is not ready to buy onion from the Central government," he said. The Centre had written a letter to the Delhi government on November 23, asking how much onion do they need. Other states have raised request of onion to meet their demand, but the Kejriwal government did not demand anything, he claimed.

The price of onion in the national capital has again increased from Rs 40-Rs 50 per kg to nearly Rs 100 a kg over the past few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

History created: BJP on passage of unauthorised colonies Bill in Lok Sabha

History has been created with the passage of the Unauthorised Colonies Bill in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, the BJP said and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with taking the step to provide ownership rights to 40 lakh residents of these ...

Rajya Sabha takes up bill to ban e-cigarettes

Rajya Sabha on Thursday took up a bill seeking a ban on electronic cigarettes, with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan highlighting the urgency to bring an ordinance earlier saying some big tobacco firms had announced plans to enter India ...

UK Labour outperforms Johnson's Conservatives in electoral fundraising

Britains opposition Labour Party raised 3.5 million pounds 4.5 million in the second week of the official election campaign, outperforming Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservatives who raised 3 million pounds.The Brexit Party raised 2.3 m...

Chandigarh: CEC Sunil Arora bats for innovative ways to ensure delivery of quality electoral services to stakeholders

Chief Election Commissioner CEC Sunil Arora has stressed the need for adopting innovative ways to ensure delivery of quality electoral services to the stakeholders. Arora, who chaired the meeting to review the work done by Booth Level Offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019