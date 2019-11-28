Cong workers file sedition complaint against Pragya Thakur

Amid a raging row over BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, Congress workers here on Thursday lodged a complaint of sedition against her. Thakur triggered controversy on Wednesday with her remark in the Lok Sabha during DMK member A Raja's narration of a statement by Nathuram Godse before a court on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi. Her remark was expunged by the Speaker.

Congress workers approached the Central Kotwali Police Station here on Thursday, and lodged a complaint against the Bhopal MP. B D Tripathi, police station in-charge, said, "Congress workers demanded a case under section 124 (A) (sedition) and 499 (defamation) of the IPC be registered against Thakur." Police will study the legal aspects before taking further action, he said, adding that no case has been registered so far.

Meanwhile, in Bhopal, Congress workers led by MLA Arif Masood staged a protest and demanded that Thakur be disqualified as Lok Sabha member. They submitted a memorandum, addressed to the President, after staging a sit-in at Charbatti Square in Bhopal, said Abdul Nafees, Secretary, Madhya Pradesh Congress.

Addressing the protesters, Masood alleged that Thakur has repeatedly glorified Godse and called him a patriot. "The Centre should take steps to get Thakur's bail in Malegaon blast case canceled because she is now completely healthy. She has hurt the sentiments of 125 crore Indians.

She also harmed the dignity of Parliament," he said. During the Lok Sabha election campaign, Thakur had kicked up a row when she termed Nathuram Godse a "patriot".

She apologised later..

