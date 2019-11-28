Venkaiah Naidu calls on media bodies to establish mechanism to check fake news

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday expressed concern over the "menace" of fake news and urged bodies such as Press Council of India and News Broadcasters Association to come up with a mechanism to check the phenomenon. He also stressed on the need to maintain objectivity and accuracy in dissemination of information to readers and viewers.

Speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of the Indian Women Press Corps (IWPC) here, Naidu described fake and doctored news as a "menace", which, he said, often leads to chaos, confusion and panic. He said the media has the onerous responsibility to not only provide accurate information but also educate the people on their rights and responsibilities, according to a statement issued by the Vice President's office.

"The Vice President urged the media not to colour news with views and stressed on the need to maintain objectivity, fairness, and accuracy in disseminating information to the reader and the viewer without assuming the role of the gatekeepers," the statement said. He called for collective efforts by the Press Council of India (PCI) and News Broadcasters Association (NBA) to establish a mechanism to curb the menace of fake news, propaganda and paid news.

The vice president said it is the collective responsibility of governments, media and civil society to ensure that women are made equal partners in the developmental process of the nation by putting an end to gender discrimination and their neglect. Referring to various reports on gender and pay gaps in the media sector, Naidu called for collective efforts by news organisations and associations such as PCI, IWPC and NBA to find a way to address the disparities, the statement said.

