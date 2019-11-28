International Development News
Development News Edition

Our dream fulfilled today: Shiv Sena's Neelam Gorhe after Thackeray takes oath as CM

Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe on Thursday said that the party's dream is fulfilled today with Uddhav Thackeray becoming Maharashtra Chief Minister.

  Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  Updated: 28-11-2019 23:39 IST
Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe speaking to ANI in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe on Thursday said that the party's dream is fulfilled today with Uddhav Thackeray becoming Maharashtra Chief Minister. "We are truly overwhelmed with joy and the responsibility given by all the parties. As CM, we have been chosen as the leader of the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance. We have been coming to the same ground for years now, our dream has been fulfilled only today," Gorhe said.

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray was on Thursday sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at a grand ceremony held at the Shivaji Park. Uddhav is the first member from the Thackeray family to become the Chief Minister and the third Shiv Sena leader to hold the top post after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane.

He is leading a government of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Kapil Sibbal, KTS Tulsi, MK Stalin, SK Shinde, Sanjay Raut, and Prithviraj Chavan, MNS leader and Uddhav's cousin Raj Thackeray were among several leaders who attended the ceremony.

On Tuesday, Thackeray had been unanimously elected as the leader of the tri-party alliance -- Maha Vikas Aghadi. (ANI)

