Conservatives complain to UK regulator over Channel 4 climate debate
Britain's Conservative Party made a formal complaint to regulators on Thursday after broadcaster Channel 4 said it would not accept any Conservative other than Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a guest in a prime-time debate on the environment. The commercially funded public broadcaster declined to allow former environment minister Michael Gove to appear instead of Johnson alongside leaders from Britain's other main parties and said it would put a block of melting ice in Johnson's place.
"This effectively seeks to deprive the Conservative Party of any representation and attendance," the party wrote in a letter of complaint to broadcast regulator Ofcom.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Conservative Party
- Britain
- Ofcom
ALSO READ
UK PM Boris Johnson bats for scientists from India in election campaign
ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL-Boris Johnson's odd election rivals
Boris Johnson hails tea exports to India on election campaign trail
Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn equally disliked by British Indian voters: Survey
Boris Johnson's Get Brexit Done manifesto seeks stronger ties with India