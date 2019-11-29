International Development News
Development News Edition

Trenchcoats and rockets: Kim supervises N Korea weapons test

  • PTI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 09:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 09:30 IST
Trenchcoats and rockets: Kim supervises N Korea weapons test
(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un supervised Thursday's test of what it called a "super-large multiple launch rocket system", Pyongyang's state media said Friday, hinting that it could be the last in that series. Pyongyang fired what Seoul described as "unidentified projectiles" on Thursday -- the Thanksgiving holiday in the US -- South Korean officials said, as nuclear talks between the North and the United States remain deadlocked.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the weapons were ballistic missiles which represented "serious defiance" of the international community -- Pyongyang is banned from such launches under UN Security Council sanctions over its nuclear and missiles programs. North Korea's KCNA news agency released pictures of a smiling Kim attending the launch wearing a black leather trenchcoat, being applauded by fur-hatted troops.

It also showed an image of one of the rockets ascending into the evening sky in clouds of flame from a four-barrelled truck-mounted launching system. The test "aimed to finally examine" the system's combat abilities, and "proved the military and technical superiority of the weapon system and its firm reliability", KCNA said, adding that Kim expressed "great satisfaction".

The phrasing was an advance from a previous launch in September when KCNA said that some aspects of it remained to be tested. Kim had ensured that "lots of arms and equipment of powerful performance were developed and perfected this year for the military", KCNA said.

The agency's wording implied that Thursday's test "may have been the last" in the super-large multiple rocket launcher system, said Rachel Minyoung Lee, senior analyst at specialist site NK News. But she added: "There are no shortages of weapons North Korea can test this year, or even in 2020, if it wants to." It was the fourth test of the Pyongyang's "super-large" system since August, and it has also fired other weapons in recent months as it seeks to up pressure on Washington.

Nuclear negotiations between the US and North Korea have been at a standstill since the Hanoi summit between President Donald Trump and leader Kim Jong Un broke up in February, and Pyongyang has since demanded Washington change its approach by the end of the year. Trump hinted at the prospect of a fourth meeting with Kim in a tweet earlier this month, only to be rebuffed by North Korea, which said it had no interest in summits "that bring nothing to us".

In recent years, North Korea has tended not to carry out launches in December -- the last was in 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Law student 'gangraped' in Ranchi, 12 arrested

A 25-year-old law student has been allegedly gangraped by a group of armed men, following which all the 12 accused have been arrested, police said on Friday. According to an FIR lodged by the victim with Kanke police station, the incident ...

China, HK stocks drop as Sino-U.S. trade tensions escalate

Hong Kongs benchmark index dropped 2 on Friday on concerns how an overdue truce might be agreed between Washington and Beijing amid fresh trade-war headlines. The Hang Seng index was down 2 at 26,363.78 points, while the Hong Kong China Ent...

Air quality improves in city, light rains predicted

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the satisfactory category on Friday morning. The Air Quality Index stood at 79.The MeT department has predicted light rains in later parts of the day. An AQI between 0-50 is considered...

China limits number of rides drivers can offer through car-pooling services

Chinas Ministry of Transport said car-pooling services have to limit the daily number of rides drivers can offer through apps such as Didi Chuxings Hitch, which began trial operations this month a year after passenger deaths left the servic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019