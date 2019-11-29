Uddhav Thackeray pays tributes to martyrs at Hutatma Chowk

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday paid floral tributes to martyrs at the Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai. Thackeray, who was sworn in the CM on Thursday along with six ministers of the Sena-NCP-Congress combine's Maha Vikas Aghadi government, reached the Chowk before proceeding to Mantralaya, the state secretariat.

He was accompanied by son Aaditya, who was elected an MLA from the Worli Assembly constituency in the October 21 elections. Flora Fountain, known as the Hutatma Chowk since 1960, is an exquisitely sculpted structure in south Mumbai.

It was initially named after the former Governor of Bombay, Sir Bartle Frere, but just before its inauguration in 1864, the name Flora was bestowed on it, after the Roman goddess of flowers and the season of spring. In 1960, the fountain became known as or Hutatma Chowk (Martyrs Square), with an impressive stone statue bearing a pair of torch holding patriots, to honor the 105 members of the Samyukta Maharashtra Samiti who lost their lives while fighting for a separate Maharashtra state..

