International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP will win in all 15 seats, no question of taking JDS

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 14:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 14:20 IST
BJP will win in all 15 seats, no question of taking JDS

Expressing confidence about his government completing full term, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said the question of the BJP taking support of the JD(S) would not arise at all. Confident about the BJP winning all the 15 seats going to the bypolls on December 5, Yediyurappa said he was not bothered about the possibilities of the Congress and JD(S) coming together again to form the government, in case the ruling party fails to garner required seats to remain in majority.

"We have complete confidence that we will win in all 15 seats, this fight is only to see- with what margin we will win. It is the expectation of the people that Yediyurappa government should continue for three and half more years, he said. Speaking to reporters at Haveri, the chief minister said the opposition were free to speak anything and they have that freedom.

The ruling BJP needs to win at least six seats to remain in a majority in the 224-member assembly, which would still have two vacant seats-- Maski and R R Nagar. Among the segments going to the bypolls, 12 were held by the Congress and three by JD(S), whose coalition government collapsed due to rebellion by the disqualified MLAs.

To a question about the possibilities of Congress and JD(S) joining hands to form the government after the bypolls, Yediyurappa said "We are not bothered about it, it is left to them (whether they come together or not). We will get majority (after the bypolls) and we will complete our term of remaining 3.5 years." JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda, in a cryptic remark made in the context of the bypolls, had recently said congress president Sonia Gandhi's decision after the election results on December 9 should be watched out for.

His statement had led to speculation about the possibility of the former allies coming together once again if the situation arises. Asked if BJP will seek Gowdas cooperation in case the party fails to garner required number of seats, he said "That question does not arise at all. We dont want anyone's cooperation.

Hundred per cent we will win 15 seats, we will have majority to complete three and half years in government. In what was being perceived as JD(S)' softening of stand on the saffron party, Gowda--not wanting mid-term polls in Karnataka--had earlier stated that he wants the BJP government to complete its term as it would give him time to build his party.

With winning a majority of seats being crucial for the government's survival, the BJP has fielded 13 of the 16 disqualified legislators who joined the party as its candidates from their respective constituencies. Though the BJP is claiming that it will win in all 15 constituencies, party sources term Hunsur, K R Pete, Yeshwanthpur, Hoskote as "difficult" constituencies..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Cricket-Warner, Labuschagne frustrate Pakistan in Adelaide

David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne continued their torment of Pakistans bowlers as they drove Australia to 139 for one at the dinner break on the opening day of the second test at Adelaide Oval on Friday.Having each scored centuries in the...

EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks fall on trade deal doubts; Lira firms on central bank comments

Emerging markets stocks fell on Friday on worries that a new U.S. law backing Hong Kong protesters could hinder progress in resolving the Sino-U.S. trade war, while comments from the Turkish central bank breathed new life into the lira. MSC...

Elizabeth I revealed as the translator of Tacitus into English

Elizabeth I, one of Englands best-loved monarchs, has been revealed to be the translator behind an English version of an ancient text by Tacitus who described the high politics, treachery, and debauchery of the Roman elite. A 16th Century t...

UPDATE 2-Malta government rejects immunity bid by businessman over murder probe

The Malta government turned down a request from one of the islands richest men on Friday for a pardon in return for his cooperation in the investigation into a journalists murder, after freeing a top official he was said to implicate. After...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019