International Development News
Development News Edition

13 seats in first phase of Jharkhand polls; minister, state

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 15:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 15:00 IST
13 seats in first phase of Jharkhand polls; minister, state

Thirteen constituencies in six districts of Jharkhand on Saturday will go to Assembly polls in the first phase, in which a state minister and state PCC president are key contestants. A total of 37,83,055 electorate, including 18,01,356 women and five third gender voters, who are eligible to exercise their franchise will decide the fate of 189 candidates in the first phase.

Seats for which polling will take place are Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur. Voting will take place across 3,906 polling stations, out of which 989 will have webcasting facilities, an Election Commission release said.

Polling personnel, deputed in remote areas, were being airlifted, EC officials said. Monitoring exercise is being carried out by flying squads to prevent violation of the Model Code of Conduct, such as distribution of cash, liquor and other inducements, the officials said.

By dialling 1950, voters will be able to register complaints on poll-related issues, they said. The BJP is contesting in 12 seats in the first phase, while it is supporting Independent Vinod Singh from Hussainabad.

The opposition alliance of the JMM, Congress and RJD is contesting in four, six and three constituencies, respectively. Prominent candidates in the fray are BJP nominee and Jharkhand Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi and Jharkhand PCC president and ex-IPS officer Rameshwar Oraon.

Oraon is taking on ex-PCC chief Sukhdeo Bhagat after the latter joined the BJP recently. Former BJP chief whip Radhakrishna Kishore, who was denied ticket from Chhatarpur, is contesting on AJSU party ticket from the same seat.

Polling will begin at 7 am and conclude at 3 pm, the release said. Elections in Jharkhand will be held in five phases and the results will be declared on December 23..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Elizabeth I revealed as the translator of Tacitus into English

Elizabeth I, one of Englands best-loved monarchs, has been revealed to be the translator behind an English version of an ancient text by Tacitus who described the high politics, treachery and debauchery of the Roman elite. A 16th Century tr...

Complete transparency in recruitment of people with disabilities: Railway Ministry

The Railway Ministry has clarified that recruitment process for Disabled persons Divyangjan is not only transparent and fair but also in accordance with statutory provisions and the law of the land. The statement came in the backdrop of Div...

Never described Nathuram Godse as patriot, never took

Never described Nathuram Godse as patriot, never tookhis name but if someone is hurt I apologise Pragya Thakur inLS....

Germany's EON says to restructure UK energy unit

London, Nov 29 AFP German energy giant EON on Friday said it planned to restructure its UK division Npower, sparking concern among British unions that up to 4,500 jobs could be cut. The UK market is currently particularly challenging, EON c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019