Cong workers stage protest Sadhvi Pragya remarks praising Godse

The Congress workers on Friday staged a demonstration here to protest against BJP MP Pragya Thakur's remarks praising Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse in the Lok Sabha. Led by UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu, a large number of party men staged a sit-in before the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the GPO Park here and raised slogans against Sadhvi Pragya and sang bhajans, a party release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Lallu said, "Prayag Thakur's statement on Thursday in the temple of democracy has hurt the sentiments of the people of the country." "The Congress party severely condemns Pragya Thakur for praising the man who killed the Father of the Nation; that too inside the temple of democracy, Parliament," he said.

"Those who had been accused of serious cases have been given ticket and made MP. The BJP and Sangh has presented an example by encouraging such a person. On one hand, the BJP government organises programmes on the 150th anniversary of Gandhi and on the other their MP's statements hurt people," Lallu said. "Through this dharna we want to tell the BJP and their government that their real face has been exposed and they have to tell the people of the country clearly if they are followers of Mahatma Gandhi or Nathuram Godse," Lallu added.

The party workers raised slogans 'Jo Godse ka Yaar hai, woh desh ka gaddar hai" and others demanding dismissal of Sadhvi Pragya, the release added. PTI SAB RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)