International Development News
Development News Edition

Cong workers stage protest Sadhvi Pragya remarks praising Godse

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 18:30 IST
Cong workers stage protest Sadhvi Pragya remarks praising Godse

The Congress workers on Friday staged a demonstration here to protest against BJP MP Pragya Thakur's remarks praising Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse in the Lok Sabha. Led by UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu, a large number of party men staged a sit-in before the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the GPO Park here and raised slogans against Sadhvi Pragya and sang bhajans, a party release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Lallu said, "Prayag Thakur's statement on Thursday in the temple of democracy has hurt the sentiments of the people of the country." "The Congress party severely condemns Pragya Thakur for praising the man who killed the Father of the Nation; that too inside the temple of democracy, Parliament," he said.

"Those who had been accused of serious cases have been given ticket and made MP. The BJP and Sangh has presented an example by encouraging such a person. On one hand, the BJP government organises programmes on the 150th anniversary of Gandhi and on the other their MP's statements hurt people," Lallu said. "Through this dharna we want to tell the BJP and their government that their real face has been exposed and they have to tell the people of the country clearly if they are followers of Mahatma Gandhi or Nathuram Godse," Lallu added.

The party workers raised slogans 'Jo Godse ka Yaar hai, woh desh ka gaddar hai" and others demanding dismissal of Sadhvi Pragya, the release added. PTI SAB RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia presents long-awaited domestic violence bill

A group of lawmakers in the countrys upper house of parliament, mainly from President Vladimir Putins United Russia party, have presented a long-anticipated bill on preventing domestic abuse. The draft law, released Friday by the Federation...

JNU students protest near HRD Ministry; demand panel report be made public

JNU students on Friday staged a protest near the HRD Ministry premises here demanding that recommendations of the government-constituted panel, on restoring normal functioning of the university, be made public. The students, who have been a...

Karthikeyan, Liuzzi and Yoong to headline X1 Racing League

Indias first formula 1 driver Narain Karthikeyan, former Force India driver Tonio Liuzzi and Alex Yoong will headline JK Tyre Festival of Speeds maiden edition of the X1 Racing League. The JKFOS which will get underway at the Buddh Internat...

Sunbathers join rescue as migrant boat washes up on Canary Islands beach

Sunbathers in the Canary Islands joined forces with emergency workers to give water, food, and clothes to migrants who arrived unexpectedly on a beach in the Spanish archipelago on Friday.Some two dozen migrants, among them three infants an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019