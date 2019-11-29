International Development News
Development News Edition

Iraq's PM announces he'll resign amid worsening crisis

  • PTI
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 19:10 IST
Iraq's PM announces he'll resign amid worsening crisis

Baghdad, Nov 29 (AP) Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi said Friday he would submit his resignation to parliament, a day after more than 40 people were killed by security forces and following calls by Iraq's top Shiite cleric for lawmakers to withdraw support. In a statement, Abdul-Mahdi said he "listened with great concern" to al-Sistani's sermon and made his decision in response to his call and in order to "facilitate and hasten its fulfillment as soon as possible."

"I will submit to parliament an official memorandum resigning from the current prime ministry so that the parliament can review its choices," he said. Abdul-Mahdi was appointed prime minister just over a year ago as a consensus candidate between political blocs.

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani said parliament, which elected the government of Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, should "reconsider its options" in his weekly Friday sermon delivered in the holy city of Najaf via a representative. "We call upon the House of Representatives from which this current government emerged to reconsider its options in that regard," al-Sistani said in the statement.

Three more protesters were killed and eight wounded by security forces on Friday who used live rounds in the southern city of Nasiriyah, amid continuing violence after the previous day's bloodshed. Al-Sistani also said protesters should distinguish between peaceful demonstrators and those seeking to turn the movement violent, following the burning of an Iranian consulate building in Najaf on Wednesday that government officials say was perpetrated by saboteurs from outside the protest movement.

The Islamic Dawa party called for parliament to convene immediately and choose an alternative government, in a statement. Forty protesters were shot dead by security forces in Baghdad and the southern cities of Najaf and Nasiriyah on Thursday, in a sharp escalation of violence that continued Friday.

Three protesters were shot and eight wounded by security forces in Nasiriyah when the demonstrators attempted to enter the city center to resume their sit-in, security and hospital officials said. Security forces had fired live rounds the previous day to disperse protesters from two key bridges, killing 31 people. In Baghdad, protesters gathered around the historic Rasheed Street near the strategic Ahrar Bridge and burned the Iranian flag, chanting "Iran out!"

Four people were shot by security forces on the bridge the previous day. Protesters are also occupying parts of the nearby bridges Jumhuriya and Sinar — all of which lead to the fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq's government. At least 400 protesters have died since Oct. 1, when thousands of Iraqis took to the streets in Baghdad and the predominantly Shiite southern provinces to decry corruption, poor services and lack of jobs. Security forces have used live fire, tear gas and smoke bombs to disperse crowds.

A spokesman for the UN secretary-general expressed deep concern over the use of live ammunition against protesters on Friday. "The Secretary-General reiterates his call on the Iraqi authorities to exercise maximum restraint, protect the lives of demonstrators, respect the rights to freedom of expression and assembly, and swiftly to investigate all acts of violence," said Stephane Dujarric, in a statement. (AP) SCY

SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PAF conducts exercise to check offensive preparedness

The Pakistan Air Force PAF on Friday conducted a command-level operation exercise to check its offensive preparedness. All operational bases across the three regional commands participated in the maneuvers called as Hawk-eye Exercise, the P...

Fury in Malta over latest twist in slain reporter case

Valletta, Nov 29 AFP The decision to deny immunity to a suspect ready to offer information on the murder of a journalist, while a top politician implicated in the affair walked free, sparked outrage in Malta Friday. An intensifying probe in...

Taapsee Pannu to play a double role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali-produced 'Sia Jia'

Taapsee Pannu will be seen in a double role in her forthcoming film Sia Jia, which will be produced by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. A source close to the development told PTI that the project will go on floors next year.Taapsee will be ...

Chemical spill on road: Truck driver arrested

Police on Friday arrested the 45-year-old driver of a truck, from which chemical substance spilled on the road leading to the death of three people in Delhi earlier this week, officials said. The accused has been identified as Mahender Bhil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019