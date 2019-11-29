International Development News
Development News Edition

Raj: Cong protests Centre's "anti-people" policies, withdrawal of SPG cover of Gandhis

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jodhpur
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 20:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 20:03 IST
Raj: Cong protests Centre's "anti-people" policies, withdrawal of SPG cover of Gandhis

The Rajasthan Congress on Friday held a protest against the "anti-people" policies of the Centre and the withdrawal of the SPG security cover of the Gandhi family. State Congress president Sachin Pilot, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders, along with a large number of activists, took out a rally from the party's state headquarters to Raj Bhavan here.

Hitting out at the the BJP government at the Centre, Pilot alleged that it believes in "politics of hostility". He alleged that security of the Gandhi family has been compromised with the withdrawal of the SPG cover given to them.

"The country knows that two prime ministers from this family have sacrificed their lives while fighting terrorism," Pilot, who is also Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister, said. The government has replaced the SPG security cover given to the Gandhis -- Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul and daughter Priyanka -- by the 'Z- plus' security of the CRPF.

"The Congress is not scared to raise public issues and come out on the streets whether it is in power or in opposition. Be it the issue of unemployment or the plight of farmers, the party has always worked to provide them justice by raising their voice," Pilot said. He said the economy of the country is on "regressive path" and "unemployment is at its peak" due to the "anti-people policies" of the Modi government.

Gehlot said the country is facing difficulties due to the "wrong policies" of the BJP government. "The youth are not getting jobs and the farmers are suffering because of government neglect," he said.

"The BJP has no policy or ideology, its only aim is to be in power," Gehlot alleged. He said by removing the SPG security cover of the Gandhi family, the BJP has "proved that it is flourishing the politics of malice".

All India Congress Committee general secretary and in-charge of Rajasthan Avinash Pandey said the rally was held to highlight the BJP's "ill policies and expose its vendetta politics". "Congressmen from all over the country will reach the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on December 14 to lodge a protest," he said.

Later, transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi, state Congress Committee vice president Khiladi Lal Bairva and state Congress spokesperson Archana Sharma handed a memorandum to the Raj Bhavan to be submitted to the prime minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 7-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing

British police shot a man on Friday after a stabbing in the London Bridge area in the centre of the city.A 14-second video clip on Twitter filmed from a high vantage point showed what appeared to be three police officers backing away from a...

UPDATE 2-Saudi Aramco IPO oversubscribed so far, but not by big margin

Saudi Aramcos initial public offering IPO was on course to be oversubscribed but not by a huge margin, according to figures released so far by the lead manager before a Dec. 4 close for institutional investors to submit offers. Bids receive...

Police say officers shot man at London Bridge, Sky says another person killed

British police said officers had shot a man in an incident at London Bridge on Friday which they were treating as terrorism as a precaution and Sky News reported that another person had been killed.At this stage, the circumstances relating ...

Uddhav Thackeray-led govt to face floor test on Saturday

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will face floor test in the Assembly on Saturday. The government is expected to have a smooth sailing in the floor test, a Vidhan Bhawan official ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019