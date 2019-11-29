The Rajasthan Congress on Friday held a protest against the "anti-people" policies of the Centre and the withdrawal of the SPG security cover of the Gandhi family. State Congress president Sachin Pilot, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders, along with a large number of activists, took out a rally from the party's state headquarters to Raj Bhavan here.

Hitting out at the the BJP government at the Centre, Pilot alleged that it believes in "politics of hostility". He alleged that security of the Gandhi family has been compromised with the withdrawal of the SPG cover given to them.

"The country knows that two prime ministers from this family have sacrificed their lives while fighting terrorism," Pilot, who is also Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister, said. The government has replaced the SPG security cover given to the Gandhis -- Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul and daughter Priyanka -- by the 'Z- plus' security of the CRPF.

"The Congress is not scared to raise public issues and come out on the streets whether it is in power or in opposition. Be it the issue of unemployment or the plight of farmers, the party has always worked to provide them justice by raising their voice," Pilot said. He said the economy of the country is on "regressive path" and "unemployment is at its peak" due to the "anti-people policies" of the Modi government.

Gehlot said the country is facing difficulties due to the "wrong policies" of the BJP government. "The youth are not getting jobs and the farmers are suffering because of government neglect," he said.

"The BJP has no policy or ideology, its only aim is to be in power," Gehlot alleged. He said by removing the SPG security cover of the Gandhi family, the BJP has "proved that it is flourishing the politics of malice".

All India Congress Committee general secretary and in-charge of Rajasthan Avinash Pandey said the rally was held to highlight the BJP's "ill policies and expose its vendetta politics". "Congressmen from all over the country will reach the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on December 14 to lodge a protest," he said.

Later, transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi, state Congress Committee vice president Khiladi Lal Bairva and state Congress spokesperson Archana Sharma handed a memorandum to the Raj Bhavan to be submitted to the prime minister.

