Dissatisfaction over Teesta water sharing deal: Bangladesh envoy

The Teesta water sharing deal has the capability of opening new vistas for bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh but there remains some "dissatisfaction" which needs to be sorted out before its finalisation, Bangladesh's envoy Syed Muazzem Ali said on Friday. Noting that India and Bangladesh share 54 rivers, he said water sharing has been a major issue between the two countries and they need to come out with a permanent solution.

"Bangladesh and India share 54 common rivers and the issue of water sharing during the lean season has been an important issue as it has a direct impact on the food production and quality of life of our teeming millions," he said. The Teesta deal was set to be signed during the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's visit to Bangladesh in September 2011, but was postponed at the last minute due to objections raised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee opposed the pact maintaining that people in her region would "not get a single drop". Teesta waters are crucial for Bangladesh, especially in the leanest period from December to March when the water flow often temporarily comes down to less than 1,000 cusecs from 5,000 cusecs.

Ali said the two countries, now, have been working for a solution for an interim water sharing agreement of Teesta river. "The Indian government has been undertaking internal consultations with the government of West Bengal and Prime Minister Modi has assured our Prime Minister that the agreement would be finalised soon. Bangladesh is eagerly looking forward to an early conclusion of the agreement as it would open up newer opportunities for cooperation," he said at an event organised at the Indian Women's Press Corps.

However, he added, "Amid all these (bilateral) development and progress, there remains some dissatisfaction also. And that you can guess is the Teesta water sharing deal. However, we have been reassured by prime minister Modi that this will be signed so and we are looking forward to that," Ali said.

"The Joint River Commissions of our two countries are constantly engaged in joint consultations on different other water related issues," he also said.

