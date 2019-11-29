International Development News
Development News Edition

Had I run away from chief ministership, I would have been called Balasaheb's 'nalayak' son: Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said he would have been called Balasaheb Thackeray's 'nalayak' (incompetent) son if he had run away from the responsibility of the chief minister.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 21:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 21:03 IST
Had I run away from chief ministership, I would have been called Balasaheb's 'nalayak' son: Uddhav
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said he would have been called Balasaheb Thackeray's 'nalayak' (incompetent) son if he had run away from the responsibility of the chief minister. "I became the Chief Minister unexpectedly. When this responsibility came to me, if I had run away from it, I would have been called Balasaheb Thackeray's 'nalayak' son," he said while addressing a press conference here.

The Chief Minister also said that he has told the Secretaries to use taxpayers' money in the best way. "I am in the Mantralaya (State Secretariat) for the first time. I just had a meeting with the Secretaries. We introduced each other. I told them to use taxpayers' money in the best way, and that it should not be wasted," he said.

"I am the first Chief Minister who was born in Mumbai. It is going on in my mind, what I can do for the city," he said. Uddhav was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of the state by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Texas chemical fire that forced evacuations burns for third day

The fire at a petrochemical plant that prompted thousands of people to flee from four Texas communities burned for a third day on Friday with officials huddling as investigations were launched. The fiery blast at a TPC Group facility on Por...

Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian on Gaza border: Gaza ministry

Gaza City Palestinian Territories, Nov 29 AFP Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian teen near the Gaza border Friday, the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said. Fahd al-Astal, 16, died after being shot in the stomach east of Khan Y...

Israeli troops kill Palestinian near Gaza security fence -Palestinians

Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian teenager near the border fence with the Gaza Strip on Friday, Palestinian officials said. Local residents said a few dozen Palestinians had approached the border fence, an area in which Israels...

Rival students union clash: Oppn leader joins sit in with KSU

Rival students union clash Oppn leader joins sit in with KSU activists Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 29 PTI Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala squatted on the road in front of the University college here along with Ke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019