Had I run away from chief ministership, I would have been called Balasaheb's 'nalayak' son: Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said he would have been called Balasaheb Thackeray's 'nalayak' (incompetent) son if he had run away from the responsibility of the chief minister. "I became the Chief Minister unexpectedly. When this responsibility came to me, if I had run away from it, I would have been called Balasaheb Thackeray's 'nalayak' son," he said while addressing a press conference here.

The Chief Minister also said that he has told the Secretaries to use taxpayers' money in the best way. "I am in the Mantralaya (State Secretariat) for the first time. I just had a meeting with the Secretaries. We introduced each other. I told them to use taxpayers' money in the best way, and that it should not be wasted," he said.

"I am the first Chief Minister who was born in Mumbai. It is going on in my mind, what I can do for the city," he said. Uddhav was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of the state by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday. (ANI)

