Former Navy Chief Adm Sushil Kumar passes away after prolonged illness

Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Sushil Kumar, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, NM, passed away in the early hours on 27 November 2019 at Army Hospital (Research & Referral), New Delhi, after a prolonged illness. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh has expressed his deepest condolences to the late Admiral's family.

During his tenure as the 16th Chief of Naval Staff from 30 December 1998 until his retirement on 29 December 2001, he was the highest-decorated serving officer in the Indian Navy. He will always be remembered for his strategic leadership and stewardship of Indian naval operations during the 1999 Kargil War.

A specialist in hydrography and amphibious warfare, he held various prestigious posts in a career that spanned close to four decades, including Vice-Chief of the Naval Staff, Fortress Commander, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and the Flag Officer Maharashtra Area in Mumbai. He was the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command in Kochi before being appointed Chief of the Naval Staff. He participated in the 1961 liberation of Goa and in both the Indo-Pakistan wars of 1965 and 1971. As Director of Naval Operations, he was decorated with an Uttam Yudh Seva Medal for his exceptional contribution to Operation Pawan (Sri Lanka) and Operation Cactus (liberation of the Maldives).

His demise is a great loss to the Navy and the nation. A funeral with full military honors will be held at Antim Niwas, Sector 94, Noida, at 11 am on 30 November 2019.

