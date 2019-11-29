International Development News
Development News Edition

Former Navy Chief Adm Sushil Kumar passes away after prolonged illness

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh has expressed his deepest condolences to the late Admiral’s family. 

Former Navy Chief Adm Sushil Kumar passes away after prolonged illness
During his tenure as the 16th Chief of Naval Staff from 30 December 1998 until his retirement on 29 December 2001, he was the highest-decorated serving officer in the Indian Navy. Image Credit: Twitter(@IAF_MCC)

Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Sushil Kumar, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, NM, passed away in the early hours on 27 November 2019 at Army Hospital (Research & Referral), New Delhi, after a prolonged illness. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh has expressed his deepest condolences to the late Admiral's family.

During his tenure as the 16th Chief of Naval Staff from 30 December 1998 until his retirement on 29 December 2001, he was the highest-decorated serving officer in the Indian Navy. He will always be remembered for his strategic leadership and stewardship of Indian naval operations during the 1999 Kargil War.

A specialist in hydrography and amphibious warfare, he held various prestigious posts in a career that spanned close to four decades, including Vice-Chief of the Naval Staff, Fortress Commander, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and the Flag Officer Maharashtra Area in Mumbai. He was the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command in Kochi before being appointed Chief of the Naval Staff. He participated in the 1961 liberation of Goa and in both the Indo-Pakistan wars of 1965 and 1971. As Director of Naval Operations, he was decorated with an Uttam Yudh Seva Medal for his exceptional contribution to Operation Pawan (Sri Lanka) and Operation Cactus (liberation of the Maldives).

His demise is a great loss to the Navy and the nation. A funeral with full military honors will be held at Antim Niwas, Sector 94, Noida, at 11 am on 30 November 2019.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Another woman's charred body found in Hyderabad

Another womans charred body found in Hyderabad Hyderabad, Nov 29 PTI Two days after a woman veterinarian was raped and set ablaze by four men here, the charred body of another woman, who is yet to be identified,was found in the same loc...

Woman threatens Maha man with rape case, extorts Rs 15 lakh

Two people, including a woman, have been booked in Nagpur in Maharashtra for allegedly extorting Rs 15 lakh from a person after threatening to file a rape case against him, police said on Friday. An official said victim Chinna Subba Mala R...

Nawaz Sharif was near site of stabbing incident at London Bridge

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif was near the site where the stabbing incident took place at London Bridge on Friday, Pakistan media reported, adding that the PML-N leader has reached back home safely.Sharif was on his way to an ...

London Bridge attack declared terrorist incident, suspect with hoax bomb vest shot dead by police

The stabbing incident at London Bridge on Friday has been declared a terrorist incident as Scotland Yard confirmed that one male suspect wearing a hoax bomb vest had been shot dead at the scene. Scotland Yards Head of Counter Terrorism Poli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019