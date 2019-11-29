International Development News
Economy down, PM busy with 'tamashas': Yechury

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 22:49 IST
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury hit out at the government on Friday over the country's GDP growth falling to 4.5 per cent, saying the economy was down, but the prime minister was busy with "tamashas". India's economic growth slipped further to hit an over-six-year low of 4.5 per cent in the July-September quarter, according to official data released on Friday.

"The economy is down, but the govt's intention to fool the people keeps going up," Yechury wrote on Twitter. "Economy is down, govt is in denial, PM busy with tamashas. Economic disaster is directly linked to increasing social disharmony created by BJP govt's policies - hate fanned, citizens divided, Gandhi's murderer hailed, citizenship of millions questioned & people called termites," he said in another tweet.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of destroying constitutional values. "Everything is being done by the current BJP dispensation to destroy constitutional values that make us a stable and secure nation. Economy cannot remain insulated from that project of destruction. It is not a policy issue alone, the problem are the people who are in power today," he said in another tweet.

