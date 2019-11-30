Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong formed govt in Maha unethically: Ram Naik

Former Uttar Pradesh Governor and senior BJP leader Ram Naik has termed the formation of government in Maharashtra by Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress as "unethical". He said although the mandate was in favour of the BJP-Shiv Sena's pre-poll alliance, parties that won less number of seats finally came to power.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress formed the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (MVA) government after the Uddhav Thackeray-led party fell out with pre-poll ally BJP over sharing the chief ministerial post. Thackeray took oath as the chief minister on Thursday, over a month after the poll results. In the October 21 polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 105 seats. The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress won 56, 54 and 44 seats respectively.

"As per the people's mandate, the BJP won maximum number of seats, followed by Shiv Sena. There was a pre-poll alliance of the two parties. So naturally, they should have formed the government," Naik told reporters at Kalyan on the sidelines of function on Friday night. "But that did not not happen. Those who won less number of seats and those who were earlier saying that they will sit in the opposition, instead came together to form the government. What happened is unethical," he added.

