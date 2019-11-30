International Development News
Jharkhand assembly polls: Voting underway in 13 seats

Polls are peacefully being conducted in the ongoing first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections.

  • ANI
  • Ranchi (Jharkhand)
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 12:33 IST
  • Created: 30-11-2019 12:33 IST
Jharkhand: Voting underway at polling booth number 472 in Chatra. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Polls are peacefully being conducted in the ongoing first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections. Today, 13 constituencies spread over six districts Chatra, Palamu, Gumla, Garhwa, Latehar and Lohardagga are voting to elect their representatives.

The majority of the constituencies where polling is being held are in Naxal infested areas. Over 37 lakh electorate, who are eligible to exercise their franchise, will decide the electoral fortune of 189 candidates, including 15 women candidates in the first phase of Assembly elections, said Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinay Kumar Choubey on Friday.

Security has been beefed up in these constituencies and adequate arrangements have been made at all polling booths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

