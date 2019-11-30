International Development News
Development News Edition

Will join in protests if Javadekar's letter not withdrawn: Rodrigues

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 22:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 22:12 IST
Will join in protests if Javadekar's letter not withdrawn: Rodrigues

Goa Water Resources Minister Philip Neri Rodrigues on Saturday said he and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant would join in the protests if the Centre did not withdraw a letter issued to Karnataka on a project on the river Mahadayi. On November 20, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar had sought fifteen more days to withdraw the letter, in which he had stated that the Karnataka government did not need Environment Clearance for a project on the Mahadayi.

The Goa government is opposed to the project, fearing that it would divert its share of the Mahadayi water. "We are certain that Javadekar will fulfill his assurance to withdraw the letter. But if that does not happen, then in the interest of the Mahadayi, I and the chief minister will join the agitators," the minister said here.

"When you speak about the Mahadayi, let me make it clear...It is not about the letter written by the Union ministry to Karnataka. It is a big political fight which every successive government has fought legally," Rodrigues said. "The issue does not end with the letter. We need to fight the battle till all the issues are addressed by the Supreme Court," he said, referring to the Special Leave Petition filed by Goa before the SC objecting to the award of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal.

The legal battle will go on till all issues are dealt with, the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Dutch police arrest 35-year-old suspect in Hague stabbings

Dutch police on Saturday said they had arrested a 35-year-old man suspected of stabbing three youths on a street in the centre of The Hague late on Friday.Police said the suspect, described as having no fixed address, had been brought to a ...

UPDATE 1-German far-right AfD party elects new leader backed by radical wing

The far-right Alternative for Germany on Saturday elected a decorator from the east backed by a radical wing within the party as one of two co-leaders. The election of Tino Chrupalla, a lawmaker from Saxony, is a tribute to former Communist...

Gadchiroli: 2 Naxals killed in encounter

Two Naxals were killed in an encounter with police, officials said on Saturday. According to officials, the encounter took place between Naxals and C-60 commandos of police in Gadchiroli district.Earlier it was reported one of the killed Na...

Motor racing-Toro Rosso name change to Alpha Tauri confirmed

The Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso team will compete under the name of Alpha Tauri next season, Formula Ones governing body confirmed on Saturday. The Italy-based team were listed on the 2020 provisional entry list as Scuderia Alpha Tauri Honda,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019