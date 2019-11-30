Will join in protests if Javadekar's letter not withdrawn: Rodrigues

Goa Water Resources Minister Philip Neri Rodrigues on Saturday said he and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant would join in the protests if the Centre did not withdraw a letter issued to Karnataka on a project on the river Mahadayi. On November 20, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar had sought fifteen more days to withdraw the letter, in which he had stated that the Karnataka government did not need Environment Clearance for a project on the Mahadayi.

The Goa government is opposed to the project, fearing that it would divert its share of the Mahadayi water. "We are certain that Javadekar will fulfill his assurance to withdraw the letter. But if that does not happen, then in the interest of the Mahadayi, I and the chief minister will join the agitators," the minister said here.

"When you speak about the Mahadayi, let me make it clear...It is not about the letter written by the Union ministry to Karnataka. It is a big political fight which every successive government has fought legally," Rodrigues said. "The issue does not end with the letter. We need to fight the battle till all the issues are addressed by the Supreme Court," he said, referring to the Special Leave Petition filed by Goa before the SC objecting to the award of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal.

The legal battle will go on till all issues are dealt with, the minister added.

